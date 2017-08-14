Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
People all across the state travel to hospitals in Billings to visit with their doctors, which can get tiring if you have to visit frequently.
People all across the state travel to hospitals in Billings to visit with their doctors, which can get tiring if you have to visit frequently.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season.