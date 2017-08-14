Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun. But will the glasses they wear for the solar eclipse protect their eyes? Amazon is recalling solar eclipse glasses because they can't be sure.



KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Michael Wardell who is an optometrist at Wardell Vision Center and he said the only pair of glasses that are certified to view the eclipse are glasses that have the ISO 12312-2 label on them. Wardell recommends that people, especially kids, do not take off those glasses to stare at the sun. He said eye doctors are concerned about people trying to stare at the sun without proper protection because you can get solar retinopathy. Solar retinopathy is caused when staring at the sun so long, that it burns the back of the retina in your eye. Wardell says that this causes a loss of vision.



"I think it's something that's once in a lifetime," Wardell said. "So, just make sure you do it in a way that's going to be safe so you can have fun for all ages. Safety is number one and then viewing the eclipse, of course, would be number two so as long as you keep it in those orders, I think a lot of people will have a lot of fun an enjoyment on the twenty-first."



Wardell recommends that you purchase solar eclipse glasses from a source you trust. He said if you have certified eclipse glasses, make sure they don't have any breaks or tears in the lenses because they have to be in one hundred percent working condition.