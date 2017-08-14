Watch: Rare white moose caught on camera in Sweden - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Watch: Rare white moose caught on camera in Sweden

Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.

The BBC says there are only about 100 white moose in the country. According to the BBC, "the moose aren't albino, but grow white fur from a genetic mutation."

Albino animals are pure white with pink or red eyes.

