Watch: Rare white moose caught on camera in Sweden

Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.
Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.
Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.