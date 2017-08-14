San Diego man with one leg sailing to Hawaii

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) - A California man is getting ready to set sail to Hawaii - but his story has a surprising twist.

John Silverwood is an experienced sailor who docks his boat in San Diego. He says he was meant to be on the ocean.

But an accident over a decade ago left him with only one leg.

In 2005, Silverwood shipwrecked with his wife and four kids deep in the South Pacific. His family was almost killed after they hit a reef.

They were even stranded for one day.

They survived, but John lost a leg. Now he's hoping for redemption on his three week journey to Hawaii.

"Do I think it's a handicap? To be honest with you, no," he said. "I know people think the guy's 65, he's missing a leg, he's nuts."

Silverwood is raising money for his non-profit, godswellsailing.com. He wants to provide boats for people with disabilities and spark a love for sailing.