Evacuations in place in Missoula County from Lolo Peak Fire

By KULR-8 News Staff
Evacuation orders are still in effect for Lolo residents and many of the roads are still closed off. Many residents are unsure of what to do.

"Where do we go from here? I don't have a clue," Missoula County resident Larry Stewart said.

Many residents like Larry are in a state of disbelief after being told to evacuate the place they call home in less than 24 hours, forced to leave many prized belongings behind

"I got my camper, I got my wife, I got my dogs, but I don't have my cats," Stewart said. "My chickens are still there but what do I do."

And its in his camper that he and his wife are trying to make the best of the situation with fellow resident Shelah Rupp

"We've had about a month now to plan and prepare to make sure our family is safe," Rupp said.

And to ensure safety the American Red Cross has setup a shelter for anyone who has not secured a place to vacate from their residence.

