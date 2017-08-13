Lady Houdini explains her act in an upside down interview - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Lady Houdini explains her act in an upside down interview

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana.

But their journey here, wasn't an easy one.

Kristen Johnson and her husband Kevin Ridgeway were involved in a serious car accident in Florida in January.

Kristen suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a severe concussion, and has ongoing issues with headaches and double vision.

Kevin broke his pelvis in five places, fractured his scapula and lost a kidney.

He spent five weeks unconscious in the hospital.

Their act is both physically and mentally challenging. KULR 8 spoke with Kevin about what it's like trying to recover and perform after such a life-changing incident.

"Probably twice when I was in the hospital I was ready to check out," Ridgeway said. "I thought, 'I didn't sign up for this,' and that scared me more than anything. It kind of renewed my passion for what we do for a living."

