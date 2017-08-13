Lady Houdini explains her act in an upside down interview

At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
A recorded daily inspection has to take place as required by ASTM regulations and insurance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana.
Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.
