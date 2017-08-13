Senior Opens Camp with 3-Way Battle at Quarterback

The 2016 Senior Broncs were one of the most dominant football teams in Montana history. Led by Nate Dick in his senior season, the Broncs finished 13-0, to claim their first title in 37 years. Now that Dick and 21 other talented seniors have departed, however, the Broncs are now in need of a new signal caller. The candidates are last year's starting runningback, now converted into a quarterback, in senior Nolan Askelson, senior transfer from Shepherd Cade Torgerson, as well as junior Matt Plasterer, who served as Dick's back up in 2016. It's an odd combination for a quarterback battle, and head coach Chris Murdock isn't exactly in a rush to name his starter for the Broncs opener at Glacier on August 25, but it is an intriguing group for him to choose from.