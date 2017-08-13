Rocky Looking for Bakken to Take the Reigns at QB in 2017

In 2016 Jacob Bakken wasn't expected to be much of a factor for the Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears football team. The backup quarterback from Wibaux was expected to be just that, with senior Chase White set to help the Bears to another strong season. That was until an injury during Rocky's game with MSU Northern forced Bakken into the spotlight, where he promptly took off for a 56 yard scramble to ice the game for the Battlin' Bears. Bakken would go on to start the final four games of the season for Rocky, finishing with an 83.9 passer rating for the season, but unfortunately, the Bears lost all four of his starts.

Coming into camp in 2017 Bakken is now the presumed starter for Rocky as he preps for his junior season with that starting experience under his belt. And both he and his fellow teammates think that will be the difference to lead the Battlin' Bears to victory in 2017.