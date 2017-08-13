Ogden Completes Sweep of Mustangs with Walk Off Win

The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.

Donovan Casey provided a multi-homerun game for the Raptors, hitting solo shots in both the first and the third innings off Packy Naughton. Those would be the only two runs that Naughton would give up as he tied a season-high with six strikeouts in his four innings of work. Naughton has now struck out five or more batters in six of his nine appearances.

Trailing 2-0 going to the fourth, the Mustangs would take their first lead of the game. Nadir Ljatifi doubled off the center field wall with the bases loaded to score three. Ljatifi would finish the game 2-for-2 with a double, four RBI, a walk and a steal. It was Ljatifi's first multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the year.

Jeter Downs tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to push the Billings lead to two, their largest lead of the night. The triple was Downs' third of the season, tying him for the team lead with Alejo Lopez.

Ogden would then score in three of the final four innings to pull out the victory. With the game tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the ninth, it would take just two batters for the Raptors to walk off as winners. Gersel Pitre started the inning with a single and scored immediately on the RBI double of Mitchell Hansen to give them the win. Hansen was never retired in the game as he finished 4-for-4 with a walk.

The series sweep marks the first time this season that the Mustangs have failed to win a game in a series and ties their longest losing streak of the year at three.

The Mustangs now head to Idaho Falls to take on the Chukars in a four-game series starting Monday. First pitch from Melaleuca Field is set for 7:15 p.m.