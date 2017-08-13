Ogden Completes Sweep of Mustangs with Walk Off Win

The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.
Highlights from the final night of rodeo at the Cascade Pro Rodeo
The slope and size of the greens at Old Baldy Golf Course in Townsend give golfers quite the challenge on this nine hole course.
With the NFL preseason now fully underway, one former Griz player is biding his time waiting for another opportunity to come.
Jamaal Jones is back playing NFL football, and what a relief that must be for the Griz all-time leader in receiving yards.
The Billings Mustangs (4-7, 22-26-1) were swept in a series for the first time this season after a 6-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (8-4, 31-19) in front of 1,681 on Sunday at Lindquist Field.
Another late rally and another stellar performance by their bullpen have the Los Angeles Angels in position for a playoff spot in the American League.
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..
For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory.
Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.
The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season.
