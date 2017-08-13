Art Barn displays real art from local people at MontanaFair - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Art Barn displays real art from local people at MontanaFair

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kid Land and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.
KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Catherine Dove who is the superintendent of fine arts at MontanaFair and she said almost every kind of art can be shown at the art barn such as wood work, ceramics, jewelry, and something that they are experimenting with this year are costumes for cosplay.
She said most of the art on display can be purchased at a good price. Briana Monte also spoke with Anne K.M. Ross who was born and raised in Montana and she is a contemporary artist. She said this is her first time demonstrating her art which is marbling.
She explained why having the art exhibit at MontanaFair is so important.
"There's so many creative people in this world and I think it's a human need that we have and you don't always get to hear that from people. People don't self-identify as artists. There are farmers and ranchers and people of all different backgrounds who are making art, that's so exciting to me."
"We think that probably more people are going to see art in this building in one week than are going to see local art in any building in a whole year because of the amount of people that come to the fair."
Superintendent Dove says this is the place to come and buy local art. She said what you're going to see here and experience here is a completely Montana experience.
The Art Barn is located by Kid Land and you can miss it if you're not looking for it. The art exhibit is free of charge when you buy your Montana fair ticket.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Lady Houdini explains her act in an upside down interview

    Lady Houdini explains her act in an upside down interview

    Sunday, August 13 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-08-14 03:40:11 GMT

    Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one. 

    Lady Houdini and her husband made their way all to MontanaFair from Indiana. But their journey here, wasn't an easy one. 

  • Art Barn displays real art from local people at MontanaFair

    Art Barn displays real art from local people at MontanaFair

    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:19:48 GMT

    At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.

    At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kidland and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.

  • Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

    Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

    Sunday, August 13 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-08-13 19:23:56 GMT
    32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...
    32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vigil held in Lodge Grass for shooting victims

    Vigil held in Lodge Grass for shooting victims

    Saturday, August 12 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-08-13 00:51:24 GMT

    Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting. 

    Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting. 

  • Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair after surviving crash

    Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair after surviving crash

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:07:25 GMT

    Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.

    Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.

  • State monitoring outbreak of canine respiratory disease

    State monitoring outbreak of canine respiratory disease

    Saturday, August 12 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-08-12 18:53:07 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana. 

  • Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

    Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

    Sunday, August 13 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-08-13 19:23:56 GMT
    32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...
    32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...

  • Paddlefish sighted in Big Horn River

    Paddlefish sighted in Big Horn River

    Friday, August 11 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-08-12 00:39:56 GMT

    Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.

    Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.

  • Hundreds face off ahead of white nationalist rally

    Hundreds face off ahead of white nationalist rally

    Saturday, August 12 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-08-13 02:28:04 GMT

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown. 

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown. 

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page