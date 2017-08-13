Art Barn displays real art from local people at MontanaFair

At MontanaFair, it's not just rides and food you can try. The Art Exhibit is located right by Kid Land and it's one of the places you can check out real art from local people.

KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Catherine Dove who is the superintendent of fine arts at MontanaFair and she said almost every kind of art can be shown at the art barn such as wood work, ceramics, jewelry, and something that they are experimenting with this year are costumes for cosplay.

She said most of the art on display can be purchased at a good price. Briana Monte also spoke with Anne K.M. Ross who was born and raised in Montana and she is a contemporary artist. She said this is her first time demonstrating her art which is marbling.

She explained why having the art exhibit at MontanaFair is so important.

"There's so many creative people in this world and I think it's a human need that we have and you don't always get to hear that from people. People don't self-identify as artists. There are farmers and ranchers and people of all different backgrounds who are making art, that's so exciting to me."

"We think that probably more people are going to see art in this building in one week than are going to see local art in any building in a whole year because of the amount of people that come to the fair."

Superintendent Dove says this is the place to come and buy local art. She said what you're going to see here and experience here is a completely Montana experience.

The Art Barn is located by Kid Land and you can miss it if you're not looking for it. The art exhibit is free of charge when you buy your Montana fair ticket.