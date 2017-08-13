Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...

32-year old Heather Heyer has been identified as the woman killed when a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. Heyer lived in Charlottesville and had just celebrated 5 years at Miller Law Group. A statement from Larry Miller, the president of the firm, describes her as "very good at her job" .. "conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work." The firm also said "she cared about the clients. She had he...