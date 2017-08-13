Woman killed in Charlottesville identified

A recorded daily inspection has to take place as required by ASTM regulations and insurance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.
Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.
Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana.
Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.
