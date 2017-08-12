Vigil held in Lodge Grass for shooting victims

Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.

The community held a vigil with messages of support followed by a candle lighting ceremony to remember those lost. After the ceremony, lanterns were released as well.

Those who attended said they are rallying together to try to stop the influence of drugs in their community.

Berthina Nomee, the aunt of one of the victims, explains how this incident has affected her.

"There's more community members coming together and I believe to let them know that Lodge Grass is fighting against the violence and that they're coming together to bring it back to what it used to be," Nomee said.