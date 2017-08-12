State monitoring outbreak of canine respiratory disease

Friday night, members of the lodge grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last weeks shooting.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Health Co-op resumes accepting new enrollees on Sunday after withdrawing from the state's health insurance exchange last year amid worries about its financial health.
Getting the whole family out the door and to the fair can be a challenge, but well worth it.
Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Getting the whole family out the door and to the fair can be a challenge, but well worth it.
A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation.
