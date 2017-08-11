Ogden Outlasts Billings in Pitchers Duel

Pitching once again dominated between the two teams as there would not be a single inning on either side with more than two hits.
It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather.
Voyagers pitcher Chris Comito drives a motorized scooter to Centene Stadium: a mode of transportation he enjoys.
The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season.
The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.
The surging Mariners were coming off a 6-3 road trip to move into the second wild-card spot in the American League. Along with the ninth-inning problems, the Mariners saw ace James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained left pectoral muscle.
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.
The Mariners, who entered the day tied with Kansas City and Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card, finished 6-3 on their road trip.
Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.
The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
