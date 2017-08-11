West Football Opens Camp with High Hopes for QB Bruns

The 2016 football season for Billings West can be summed up in one name: Demming. The dynamic duo of quarterback Bryson and receiver Brayden Demming made West one of the most fearsome offenses in the state. With both brothers now perfecting their craft with in Missoula with the Griz, it's now time for new, younger leaders to step up.

That starts at quarterback, where small and speedy Alex Bruns prepares to take over at the position as a junior. He's spent time working with Bryson at the position, but will bring a different style to the Golden Bears, as more of a running option along with his passing game. West will again be strong on the offensive line, a staple of the Golden Bears offensive attack, meaning that Bruns should be helped by a solid running game in his first full season under center.