Events for all ages at MontanaFair

Getting the whole family out the door and to the fair can be a challenge, but well worth it.
Anglers and fishing guides have reported seeing a prehistoric native fish called the Paddlefish in the upper part of the Bighorn River this summer.
Cody Wyoming is expecting a big crowd of eclipse watchers on August 21. Although the northwest Wyoming town is not in the “path of totality”, tourism promoters said most of the sun will be covered. But, no one there will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection. Grand Teton National Park is where the serious eclipse watchers will be on Monday, August 21st. Grand Teton, Jackson, Dubois, Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Glendo are in the Path of Totality.
Tallee Chirrick is turning heads and raising eyebrows as she captures state records in the 400, 800, and 1500 races. Now she's added gold from the State Games of America and hopes to capture similar success as her idol Christina Aragon.
A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Phone scams are unfortunately a part of everyday life.
POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Top federal and state fire managers say the National Fire Preparedness Level will be raised to its highest point Friday afternoon.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.
A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation.
As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of?
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
