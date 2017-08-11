Events for all ages at MontanaFair

Getting the whole family out the door and to the fair can be a challenge, but well worth it.

To make your job a little bit easier, KULR 8 has a list of activities for each age group so you can plan less and enjoy more.

If you're bringing young ones, there's more than enough to entertain them.

"Kids world has all sorts of rides that kids can be a part of," MetraPark Marketing Director Ray Massie said.

There's also hands-on activities for the kiddos as well.

"We'll have a sandbox that's filled with corn," MontanaFair Competitive Events Assistant Teddi Vogel said. "We'll have some different fun races and we'll be doing apple picking and kids can milk a faux goat."

For your more adventurous teens...

"How about a little bit of paintball," Massie said. "How about shooting your friends with paintballs when they're not looking, and then there's knockerball."

So the kids are covered...but what about you mom and dad?

"If you want to see shows and you don't want to pay any additional money we have 23 live shows on the grounds every single day," Massie said.