Throwback Thursday: Todd Foster's Comeback in Cow-Town

It was billed as the comeback in Cow-Town and with Garth Brooks blaring in the background Great Falls boxer Todd Foster stepped into the ring against highly regarded 'Jazzy Jeff Mayweather. The fight at Miles City's Denton Field quickly took shape, Mayweather the quicker of the two piled up points and despite losing felt he the advantage early in the scheduled 10-round feature event. A small cut over the left eye of Foster seemed to serve as the wake-up call for the former Olympian from Great Falls. Showing the power that produced 22-knockouts Foster put together a flurry of punches that produced the first knock down in the 7th round.