Billings man charged in baby's death

A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito tells KULR-8 the homicide charges against Jason Badger are related to a five or six-month-old child. The medical examiner found evidence of bruises and injuries during the autopsy.

We're continuing to work to gather more information on this story. Badger is being held on a $100,000 bond.