Billings man charged in baby's death - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings man charged in baby's death

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito tells KULR-8 the homicide charges against Jason Badger are related to a five or six-month-old child. The medical examiner found evidence of bruises and injuries during the autopsy.

We're continuing to work to gather more information on this story. Badger is being held on a $100,000 bond.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire

    Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:47:08 GMT

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River.  Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River.  Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.

  • Jesus Mendoza sentenced to life without parole in double murder case

    Jesus Mendoza sentenced to life without parole in double murder case

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:14:24 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation. 

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-08-10 18:02:43 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

  • Mother shocked by content on child's iPad

    Mother shocked by content on child's iPad

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:46:01 GMT

    As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of? 

    As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of? 

  • Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:46:56 GMT

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

  • Billings man charged in baby's death

    Billings man charged in baby's death

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:42:38 GMT

    A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges. 

    A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges. 

  • Billings Clinic Partnership Helping to Save Young Athlete's Seasons

    Billings Clinic Partnership Helping to Save Young Athlete's Seasons

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-10 04:48:44 GMT

    There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.

    There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.

  • Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

    Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:04:13 GMT

    Tallee Chirrick is turning heads and raising eyebrows as she captures state records in the 400, 800, and 1500 races. Now she's added gold from the State Games of America and hopes to capture similar success as her idol Christina Aragon.

    Tallee Chirrick is turning heads and raising eyebrows as she captures state records in the 400, 800, and 1500 races. Now she's added gold from the State Games of America and hopes to capture similar success as her idol Christina Aragon.