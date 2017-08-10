Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

The Big Sky State Games bring some of Montana's top amateur athletes together in one place to compete in the sports they love.

What you may not know is the winners of the events at the games have a chance to move onto nationals.

Tallee Chirrick won five gold medals in Billings in July, earning her a chance to compete at nationals in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tallee at 12 years old is off to a promising start to her track and field career. She now holds state records in the 400, 800, and 1500-relays in her age group.

And she even broke Christina Aragon’s record in the two-mile Women's Run.

So how does she cap off her impressive summer? Well, she recently brought home four more golds and a bronze from nationals!

We had a chance to speak with her about what she thinks about while competing.

"I don't think about a lot of things. I just kind of focus on just running. Sometimes I just sing in my head. I just have a song stuck in my head, so I just want to get to the finish line before anybody else."

So what's next for our multi-gold medal winner? Well, basketball! Tallee says basketball is her favorite sport. She wants to play both in school.

But, Tallee does dream of one day representing our country on the track. Perhaps when the Olympic games come back to the states in 2028.