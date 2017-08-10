Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of Americ - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Big Sky State Games bring some of Montana's top amateur athletes together in one place to compete in the sports they love.

What you may not know is the winners of the events at the games have a chance to move onto nationals.

Tallee Chirrick won five gold medals in Billings in July, earning her a chance to compete at nationals in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tallee at 12 years old is off to a promising start to her track and field career. She now holds state records in the 400, 800, and 1500-relays in her age group.

And she even broke Christina Aragon’s record in the two-mile Women's Run.

So how does she cap off her impressive summer? Well, she recently brought home four more golds and a bronze from nationals!

We had a chance to speak with her about what she thinks about while competing.

"I don't think about a lot of things. I just kind of focus on just running. Sometimes I just sing in my head. I just have a song stuck in my head, so I just want to get to the finish line before anybody else."

So what's next for our multi-gold medal winner? Well, basketball! Tallee says basketball is her favorite sport. She wants to play both in school.

But, Tallee does dream of one day representing our country on the track. Perhaps when the Olympic games come back to the states in 2028.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire

    Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:47:08 GMT

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River.  Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River.  Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.

  • Jesus Mendoza sentenced to life without parole in double murder case

    Jesus Mendoza sentenced to life without parole in double murder case

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:14:24 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation. 

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-08-10 18:02:43 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

  • Mother shocked by content on child's iPad

    Mother shocked by content on child's iPad

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:46:01 GMT

    As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of? 

    As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of? 

  • Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:46:56 GMT

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

  • Billings man charged in baby's death

    Billings man charged in baby's death

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:42:38 GMT

    A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges. 

    A Billings man is in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, facing deliberate homicide charges. 

  • Billings Clinic Partnership Helping to Save Young Athlete's Seasons

    Billings Clinic Partnership Helping to Save Young Athlete's Seasons

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-10 04:48:44 GMT

    There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.

    There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.

  • Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

    Billings girl brings home gold medals from State Games of America

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:04:13 GMT

    Tallee Chirrick is turning heads and raising eyebrows as she captures state records in the 400, 800, and 1500 races. Now she's added gold from the State Games of America and hopes to capture similar success as her idol Christina Aragon.

    Tallee Chirrick is turning heads and raising eyebrows as she captures state records in the 400, 800, and 1500 races. Now she's added gold from the State Games of America and hopes to capture similar success as her idol Christina Aragon.