Lockwood firefighters rescue trapped fawn

Lockwood firefighters responded to a report of a fawn trapped between two fences in a resident's backyard Thursday.

The small deer had somehow become wedged between a chain link fence and neighboring vinyl fence. The deer had also become separated from its mother, although neighbors reported the female deer had come back to the home multiple times to check on the baby.

Captain Dave McKinney and his crew were able to remove a portion of the fence, and after treating the fawn for minor injuries, released it back into the wild.

Although firefighters were unable to confirm that the baby doe was reunited with her mother, it was seen heading in the direction of where the mother had last been seen.

Nothing like a happy ending according to Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley!