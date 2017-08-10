Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison

A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
The famous, or infamous, white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going on the market. The car had been owned by Al "A.C." Cowlings, Simpson's friend and former teammate. During the chase, Cowlings drove the car and spoke with police on his cell phone. Simpson, armed with handgun, rode in the back after refusing to surrender in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The 60...
A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation.
We are midway through August which means you only have a few weeks left for a last minute summer vacation.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.
As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of?
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robocalls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
