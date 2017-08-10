Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison

By Associated Press
POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
    
Wyoming Game and Fish warden Travis Crane says the bison was walking in circles on the highway after the collision Sunday evening near Wapiti and couldn't be moved. Crane tells the Powell Tribune (bit.ly/2hPj3PX) he shot and killed the injured bull because the Wyoming Highway Patrol said it was a public safety hazard.
    
Earlier this year, a Ford pickup was totaled after hitting another bull bison in the same area. Crane says that bull wandered off after the impact.
    
Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

