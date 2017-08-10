Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison

At approximately 2PM today Lockwood Firefighters were requested by neighbors to respond to the report of a baby deer trapped between two fences in a neighbors backyard. The small deer had somehow become wedged between a chain link fence and neighboring vinyl fence. The deer had also become separated from its mother, although neighbors reported the female deer had come back to the home multiple times to check on the baby. Captain Dave McKinney and his crew were able to remove a portio...

At approximately 2PM today Lockwood Firefighters were requested by neighbors to respond to the report of a baby deer trapped between two fences in a neighbors backyard. The small deer had somehow become wedged between a chain link fence and neighboring vinyl fence. The deer had also become separated from its mother, although neighbors reported the female deer had come back to the home multiple times to check on the baby. Captain Dave McKinney and his crew were able to remove a portio...