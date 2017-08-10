Mother shocked by content on child's iPad

As a parent, keeping your children safe is your number one priority, but what do you do if your child has been taken advantage of?
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, Trooper, Michael O' Connor, MHP responded to a call for a rollover crash at 5:12 at mile marker 466 on I-90 east bound. When they arrived they found the driver dead. The driver was a white male in his 20s. No one else was in the vehicle. MHP says the maroon 03' Chevy Silverado pickup was driving west bound on I-90 when it started driving into the median. The driver went back onto the interstate, westbound and then dr...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.
A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
There's no way to prevent the risk of playing sports, but for the past four years the Billings Clinic has done everything they can to put athletes, particularly female athletes, ahead of the curve.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robocalls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
