White Bronco used in O.J. Simpson chase is up for sale

The famous, or infamous, white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going on the market.

The car had been owned by Al "A.C." Cowlings, Simpson's friend and former teammate. During the chase, Cowlings drove the car and spoke with police on his cell phone. Simpson, armed with handgun, rode in the back after refusing to surrender in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The 60-mile, low-speed pursuit through Los Angeles was broadcast live around the world, catapulting the car into history.

Since shortly after the chase, Cowling's famous Bronco has been owned by Mike Gilbert, who had been Simpson's agent. Gilbert says he bought it so it wouldn't be used in "distasteful" tours. He said he's kept it pretty much hidden ever since.

More than two decades later, he is offering it for sale on Monday's episode of "Pawn Stars" on the History Channel. On the show, customers present their stuff at a Las Vegas pawn shop, discuss a price with the owners and decide whether to sell.

In a clip, Gilbert says he had been offered $500,000 at one time for the Bronco, and that he's looking to sell it to give money to his kids.