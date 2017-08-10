Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair after surviving crash

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway have been featured attractions at MontanaFair for the last several years.

You know them as Lady Houdini and her strongman husband.

While traveling in Florida this past January, and without warning, they found themselves trapped inside a mangled vehicle. They had been hit by a driver who was texting and driving.

Kevin spent six weeks in a medically induced coma suffering from a series of medical injuries including a broken pelvis, several other broken bones, and the loss of his kidney.

When he awoke the strongman didn't recognize the person looking back in the mirror.

Six months later Kevin is looking more like himself but has a long way to go. Now he has a cause he never expected to share.

Kevin Ridgeway says, "So with the crash happening… that's how they all happen. There's nothing I can do to change it. So, what I want to do is take advantage of it and make a difference in one person’s life and where we go.  Texting and driving, the distracted driving, it's really become a major topic nowadays."

MontanaFair marks only the second time the couple will perform publicly since the crash.

As for Lady Houdini, she is famous for holding her breath underwater while escaping from ropes and chains.

She suffered a punctured lung in that same crash.

