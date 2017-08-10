Jesus Mendoza sentenced to life without parole in double murder case

A federal judge has sentenced Jesus Mendoza to life without parole following a 2015 double murder on Crow reservation. The shooting left one other person wounded.

While incarcerated Mendoza will be treated for substance abuse and mental issues.

Mendoza's attorney has requested that he serve his time at the United States Penitentiary in Victorville, California.

