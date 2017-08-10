Mustangs Overcome Largest Deficit of the Season to Prevent Sweep

The Billings Mustangs entered Wednesday night sitting at 3-4 through the second half of the season. Having lost the first two games of the series to Idaho Falls, after one half of an inning it was already 5-0 Chukars, but a spectacular performance from Montrell Marshall, who had a career high 6 RBI allowed Billings to overcome the five run deficit, the largest overcome of the season for the Mustangs, and give his team the win 14-9.