Yellowstone visitation down in July and for the year

More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
Some staff members at Montana State University are jumping up to help with fire season.
Some staff members at Montana State University are jumping up to help with fire season.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robocalls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robocalls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, Trooper, Michael O' Connor, MHP responded to a call for a rollover crash at 5:12 at mile marker 466 on I-90 east bound. When they arrived they found the driver dead. The driver was a white male in his 20s. No one else was in the vehicle. MHP says the maroon 03' Chevy Silverado pickup was driving west bound on I-90 when it started driving into the median. The driver went back onto the interstate, westbound and then dr...
According to Montana Highway Patrol, Trooper, Michael O' Connor, MHP responded to a call for a rollover crash at 5:12 at mile marker 466 on I-90 east bound. When they arrived they found the driver dead. The driver was a white male in his 20s. No one else was in the vehicle. MHP says the maroon 03' Chevy Silverado pickup was driving west bound on I-90 when it started driving into the median. The driver went back onto the interstate, westbound and then dr...
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
ATLANTA - Police officers and active military are not welcome at an Atlanta gym. A sign was posted on the front door of EAV Barbell Club alerting people to the "No Police" policy. Owner Jim Chambers took it down, citing complaints over the vulgarity, but not the message. "American police is just an entity that, they serve capitalism and they serve white supremacy and that's the way we see that," Chambers said.
ATLANTA - Police officers and active military are not welcome at an Atlanta gym. A sign was posted on the front door of EAV Barbell Club alerting people to the "No Police" policy. Owner Jim Chambers took it down, citing complaints over the vulgarity, but not the message. "American police is just an entity that, they serve capitalism and they serve white supremacy and that's the way we see that," Chambers said.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.