Saving Money by Gardening

We all know there are benefits to gardening. Two big ones are cutting grocery costs and eating fresh.

Montana demonstration garden volunteers are showing people how ways to reap those benefits, they may be unfamiliar with.

The gardening project is through the MSU Extension Campus for Yellowstone County. They say they hope to educate people about saving money on groceries and eating healthier and fresher by showing plants grow well in Montana, how to garden with low water usage, what to do to keep animals away and how to have a thriving greenhouse.

Amy Grandpre, Urban Horticulturist for the Yellowstone MSU Extension office says it seems like a lot of the produce sold in Montana is coming from at least a minimum of 1,000 miles. She says when you garden, you know your food is fresh and you know what you're growing.

Gloria Ervin, volunteer at the Metra demonstration garden says growing your own food can add up when it comes to saving money on your grocery bill.

"In this day and age I think we need more growing their own vegetables, which are much better for you than some that you find in the store that's come so far, and it's a cheaper way to get your vegetables," Ervin says.

Grandpre says once you grow your veggies you can keep costs down by freezing them and saving them for the future.