Caught on camera: baby whale makes a splash on California coast

(KCAL/KCBS)

Here's a whale of a story for you this morning.

This happened on the Orange County shore in California, where a baby grey whale got lost and put on a show for people at the beach.

The 20 foot long whale was seen swimming right by the buoy zone filled with families.

Dozens of people lined the harbor to catch a glimpse. As the whale swam under paddle boarders and kayakers, folks worked to get her back out past the break water.

"We all turned around and followed her back in," said paddle boarder Mary Ann Remer. "And at that point harbor patrol, sheriffs, everybody was working really hard to corner her."

They banged on boards and used hoses to move her along, but she kept going back into the buoy zone. Finally, after three hours they were able to get her back out to the ocean.

According to officials, the baby whale didn't appear in distress but was clearly lost, because gray whales are usually much further up the coast this time of year.