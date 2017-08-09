Hunter Greene Gets Triple in Debut as Mustangs Fall

The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.
Voyagers Handle Raptors; Confident They Can Put Together Strong Second Half
The Great Falls Voyagers defeated the Ogden Raptors at Centene Stadium on Monday night. Final score was 15-10.
The Billings Mustangs (3-2, 21-21-1) mounted a ninth-inning comeback to win 4-3 over the Ogden Raptors (4-2, 27-17) in front of 2,306 on Sunday at Dehler Park.
The Voyagers allowed four 1st inning runs but bounced back to claim a 7-5 victory and a series split with Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.
Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.
The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
The Mariners have 7 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season, and they open a two-game series in Oakland on Tuesday night sitting one game back of the Royals and Rays for the American League's No. 2 Wild Card spot with a 57-56 record.
Pinch hitter Tyler Ratliff hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Monday.
Neagle was signed by Sounders FC in June 2009 after training with the club during preseason, but was waived in November. Following stints with the USL’s Charleston Battery and Finland’s IFK Mariehamn, Neagle returned to the Sounders in 2011. He recorded five goals in 23 appearances during the 2011 campaign before being traded to Montreal the following offseason.
Simone, who played at Skyline High School and went undrafted out of Arizona State, signed with the Seahawks after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
Another solid outing by Cole Ragans and some timely hitting from Chad Smith was the right combination for the Spokane Indians on Sunday afternoon.
Seattle takes game one, 8-7, before dropping the series finale, 9-1.
The Billings Mustangs (3-2, 21-21-1) mounted a ninth-inning comeback to win 4-3 over the Ogden Raptors (4-2, 27-17) in front of 2,306 on Sunday at Dehler Park.
