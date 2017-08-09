Hunter Greene Gets Triple in Debut as Mustangs Fall

The Billings Mustangs (3-4, 21-23-1) lost their second straight game to the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-4, 21-25) on Tuesday night, falling 10-7 at Dehler Park to drop the three-game series.

Hunter Greene made his professional debut in the game for the Billings Mustangs. The second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft would be the night's designated hitter and fill the six spot in the lineup.

Idaho Falls delivered five runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. They would lead for the entirety of the game. In the eventful second inning four hits and three walks would be accrued by the Idaho Falls offense to knock Luis Alecis (4-4) out of the game before completing two innings. Travis Jones singled in a run for his first of five hits on the night. Jones finished 5-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. He has hits in seven consecutive at-bats dating back to Monday.

Jeter Downs then got the Mustangs on the board in the bottom of the second with a two-RBI double. Downs hit in three batters in the game as a part of his two-hit performance. It was a new high for the shortstop in RBI.

Billings' offense would be active all evening, totaling 13 hits for their seven runs, but could not get the defensive backing. Stuart Fairchild also added in a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

Greene would be retired in the first three at-bats of his professional debut, grounding out to second on the very first pitch he saw in the game. Going 0-for-3 into the seventh inning, Greene would come up for his final at-bat with men on second and third and one out. He got ahold of a 2-2 pitch that he would line deep into center field for a 2-RBI triple, the first hit of his professional career. It would be his final at-bat of the game. Greene finished 1-for-4 in front of the Dehler Park faithful.

That is where the scoring would end for the Mustangs as they could never quite overcome the deficit. Idaho Falls added another run in the ninth on Jones' RBI double, his fifth and final hit, to seal the win.

The Mustangs and Chukars will face off in the final game of their three-game series Wednesday at Dehler Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.