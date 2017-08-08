Glacier National Park's 1M visitors in July breaks record

We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.

We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.

As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?

As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?

Montana State University is now putting the word out for volunteers, why? Because, we are just a couple weeks away from move in day! On August 23rd three thousand students will be showing up to MSU to start their college adventure. You’re trying to get yourself organized for college, but you don’t know what to leave behind? Maybe this will help. 1. Your wardrobe- do not pack all of it. Dorm rooms are small and closets are even smaller. Instead, you can exchange your ward...