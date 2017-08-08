Glacier National Park's 1M visitors in July breaks record - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Glacier National Park's 1M visitors in July breaks record

By Associated Press
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
    
The Daily Inter-Lake reported (http://bit.ly/2wEsG6g) Monday that last month's attendance was the first time the park has tallied more than 1 million visitors in one month.
    
The park's July 2017 attendance was up 23 percent from last year's July tally.
    
The record month has sprung the park into a potential record year. Since the beginning of 2017, 1.9 million people have visited the park, which is about a 19 percent increase from last year at this time.
    
In addition to increased visitors, the park also saw an increase in the number of emergency medical calls and total calls for ranger service. There has been a 29 percent increase in emergency medical calls the last year.
    
___
    
Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

