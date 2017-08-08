Glacier National Park's 1M visitors in July breaks record

Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?
As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.