Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'

Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.
DENVER (AP) - Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.
DENVER (AP) - Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.
The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.
The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.