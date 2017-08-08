One dead after I-90 EB rollover, near pryor creek rd

According to Montana Highway Patrol, Trooper, Michael O' Connor, MHP responded to a call for a rollover crash at 5:12 at mile marker 466 on I-90 east bound. When they arrived they found the driver dead. The driver was a white male in his 20s. No one else was in the vehicle.

MHP says the maroon 03' Chevy Silverado pickup was driving west bound on I-90 when it started driving into the median. The driver went back onto the interstate, westbound and then drove back into the median. The pickup rolled over in the median and ended up partly in the passing lane of I-90 headed east bound. I-90 EB was closed for around four and a half hours.

MHP says there was no sign of alcohol and is investigating how the crash happened. They say there was no one else in the car. The family has not been contacted.