Roll over crash reported on I-90 past Pryor Creek

We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
Montana has seen it's fair share of wildfires this summer.
Montana has seen it's fair share of wildfires this summer.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.