Crow Tribe Executive Branch holds public meeting to discuss future of public safety

After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future. There was one word that was said many times during that meeting - help.



"What's happening to us?" said one member of the community.



People gathered inside the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency to voice their opinions and express their anger and frustration about not having enough safety in their community.



"Let's do something," another member of the community said. "Help ourselves and look after our kids."



Chief Figueroa of the Bureau of Indian Affairs expressed his concern in needing much more law enforcement on Crow Reservation. He said the BIA can hire over 20 positions in law enforcement, but as of right now, they have just 9 employees.



"I've always expressed my concern that I need help," Chief Figueroa said. "For two and a half years, I've told us that I need help. I need more man power. I can't do this with nine guys."



Chairman Not Afraid said in order to have a better future, he is going to enforce a drug task force, hire more officers, and budget federal funding. He said that's not where the real battle lies.



"The real battle is in the rehab," Chairman Not Afraid said. "The real battle is in the prevention."



Chairman Not Afraid said the curfew is still in effect from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. and will remain that way until further notice.