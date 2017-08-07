Starbucks denies rumor of discounts for immigrants

Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.
DENVER (AP) - Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.
DENVER (AP) - Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.
The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.
The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.