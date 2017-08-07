Billings lawyer announces run for US Congress

Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat.

Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.

In his announcement letter Heenan writes:

“Like many of you, I feel that Congress is corrupt and has put the needs of corporations and wealthy special interests ahead of working people and working families. Montana deserves a representative who will hold Washington accountable and put the interests of Montanans and their families first. As someone who has fought on behalf of Montanans in court against corporate special interests, I am running to fight for all of us whose voices are not being heard in Washington.”

“I value hard work like most Montanans. I believe that people should not have to struggle to find a job if they are willing to work hard. People who work hard should not have to struggle provide for themselves and their family. As a small business owner, I have been fortunate enough to help create jobs in my community. But I know how difficult it can be to get a business off the ground. One of my top priorities is to streamline regulations to encourage small businesses and other companies to invest in Montana and create good paying jobs for our communities.”

“The rich and powerful have been waging war on the middle class for many years now. Their solution for everything is to throw money at themselves under the false claim that it will ‘trickle down.’ The truth is you don’t help working Montanans by giving more and more money to the rich. You help working Montanans by providing tax relief to the working class. You help their children gain access to affordable college education and vocational schools that equips them with skills to compete in the 21st century. You help working families by making healthcare accessible and affordable, and by creating good paying jobs across the state.”

“With the recent healthcare bill that failed in the Senate, it’s not hard to see why people feel like Washington has failed them. Republicans in Congress have been promising ‘repeal and replace’ to us for seven years now. Instead of coming up with any solutions during that time to make health coverage available and affordable to Montanans, they pushed to take away health insurance from 15 million Americans- including 70,000 Montanans- and cause premiums to increase for families across the country just so they could give a tax break to the wealthy. Rural communities and hospitals would have been devastated by this legislation. I have represented countless families who went from middle class to bankrupt solely due to a medical crisis. This just should not happen in America. When I get to Congress, I’ll roll up my sleeves and get to work on coming up with solutions that increase access to quality, affordable health care for Montanans.”

“In the coming weeks and months ahead, I look forward to meeting Montanans across the state, listening to their hopes and concerns and sharing our common values.”

For more information, please email info@heenanforcongress.com