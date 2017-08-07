Billings lawyer announces run for US Congress

After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
Several fires across the state, such as the Lodgepole Complex fire, have started due to lightning strikes.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
