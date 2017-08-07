Park County investigates apparent murder-suicide

After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
Several fires across the state, such as the Lodgepole Complex fire, have started due to lightning strikes.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
