Park County investigates apparent murder-suicide

UPDATE: Park County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two killed in Monday's murder-suicide.

According to Lance Mathess with Park County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered two victims upon arrival. 64-year-old Mary Ann Bier was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. 74-year-old John Charles Bright had a gunshot wound to the right temple.

Mathess tells us a suicide note was discovered at the scene. Further investigation shows the victims were not married, but were involved in a longtime, live-in relationship. Mathess says that relationship "soured." When Bright discovered Bier's intent to leave him, he became "despondent and shot her before turning the gun on himself."

Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Monday morning.

According to Park County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Officer, Lance Mathess, the incident happened at a Jonathon Road address in rural Powell.

Mathess says the case is still under investigation and few details will be released at this time.