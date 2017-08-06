Mustangs Earn Split with Ogden off Gordon's Walk Off

The Billings Mustangs (3-2, 21-21-1) mounted a ninth-inning comeback to win 4-3 over the Ogden Raptors (4-2, 27-17) in front of 2,306 on Sunday at Dehler Park.
The Voyagers allowed four 1st inning runs but bounced back to claim a 7-5 victory and a series split with Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.
Highlights from the final day of the Big Sky ProRodeo Roundup
The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16).
Another solid outing by Cole Ragans and some timely hitting from Chad Smith was the right combination for the Spokane Indians on Sunday afternoon.
Seattle takes game one, 8-7, before dropping the series finale, 9-1.
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.
James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.
The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.
