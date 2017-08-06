Mustangs Earn Split with Ogden off Gordon's Walk Off

The Billings Mustangs (3-2, 21-21-1) mounted a ninth-inning comeback to win 4-3 over the Ogden Raptors (4-2, 27-17) in front of 2,306 on Sunday at Dehler Park.

For the second consecutive game, there would be no scoring in the first four innings of the contest. Tyler Mondile kept Raptor bats quiet in his time on the mound. The righty gave up just one run in five innings while striking out five.

Ogden took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth when Gersel Pitre singled to lead off the inning and later scored on a grounder to short. Pitre would score two of the three Ogden runs in a 2-for-4 performance.

The Mustangs tied the game with Pabel Manzanero's RBI single in the sixth to score Miles Gordon. Ogden snatched the lead right back with a pair of runs in the seventh. The first three Ogden batters reached in the seventh being capped off by Brock Carpenter's 2-RBI single to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

That's how the score would stay going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Cory Thompson (1-0) gave up a leadoff double to Luis Paz before retiring six straight in his two innings of shutout relief to earn his first professional win.

The Mustangs trailed by two into the bottom of the ninth with Patrick Duester (2-2) back for his second inning on the mound. He would promptly walk Andy Sugilio and Alejo Lopez to start the inning and get the tying run on. Montrell Marshall then lined a double to left to score Sugilio and get the tying run to third. After two intentional walks and a passed ball tied the game, Miles Gordon would come to the plate with the winning run at third, the bases loaded, and one out. Gordon lined a single into right field to score Satchel McElroy to give the Mustangs the 4-3 walk-off win. It was Gordon's second walk-off hit of the year.

With the win the Mustangs earned the series split and got back to .500 in their overall record. They will now host the Idaho Falls Chukars for a three-game series starting Monday. First pitch at Dehler Park is set for 7:05 p.m.