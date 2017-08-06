Lightning strikes: Adding fuel to wildfires

Several fires across the state, such as the Lodgepole Complex fire, have started due to lightning strikes.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.
Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning.
