Skateboarder dragged 65 feet after being hit by turning car

An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.

According to a news release, the man was riding a skateboard when he lost control and was thrown into the street. A car was in the process of turning onto N 27th street and did not see the victim fall into the path of her car.

The driver of the car continued driving, dragging the victim 65 feet before stopping.

The man suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

No citations have been issued at this time and the crash is under investigation.