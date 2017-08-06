Corrosion declared the cause of Ohio State Fair death - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Corrosion declared the cause of Ohio State Fair death

By NBC News

The maker of the failed ride at the Ohio state fair says it knows what went wrong.

One person was killed, seven others injured, on July 26th when a ride known as the Fireball flew apart. 

The ride is supposed to swoop like pendulum but cell phone video shows a row of seats breaking loose and smashing into a beam. 

Now the manufacturer says that beam is behind it all. 

KMG, headquartered in the Netherlands, cited excessive corrosion on the gondola support beam that reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years. 

That, KMG says, led to the catastrophic failure of the ride.

KMG said it will issue a safety bulletin and make recommendations on including those beams in regular inspections. 

