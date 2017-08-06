Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

Posted: Updated:

The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

"Oh I'm so excited, I've been waiting all summer for this," said Battlin' Bears linebacker Chase Bertelsen. "All the guys that are here are vets, and stuff, and they've just been itching to get the pads back on."

"It's like a lot of excitement, but some nervousness too," said Battlin' Bears runningback Jade Olson. "You've got to knock off the rust and all that, but you're getting back to football so it's fun. And everyone always has the most energy at the beginning of camp, but once the season gets going aways you start to run out of energy, but it's always fun right when you first get here."

For the Battlin' Bears today is the first step in many to prove the doubters wrong after seeing Rocky Mountain tied for 7th in the preseason Frontier Conference polls. Today also kicks off year two of the Jason Petrino Era at Rocky, which he says makes things a little easier heading into camp.

"You're always learning, so that's the thing that's nice and comfortable, is that we kind of get forward," said Petrino. "But also our kids learn. They know kind of what to expect, how we're practicing, and those types of things. We go back and watch clips of our guys doing it, versus trying to watch somebody else do it. So our kids know, especially those kids who played and got those reps, so that's always a positive part as well."

The first of many positives coach Petrino hopes to see this season. As young players step into new rolls for the 2017 campaign, we'll have to wait and see what they as well as the veterans have in store for fans this fall.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-06 04:09:32 GMT

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

  • Griz Mens Basketball Team Plays in Costa Rica

    Griz Mens Basketball Team Plays in Costa Rica

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:56:53 GMT
    The Griz men’s basketball team is getting to play some basketball this week, while soaking up some sun on the beaches of Costa Rica. The weeklong trip to Central American is part of an NCAA sanctioned program that allows teams to play international games. Last night the Griz beat the Costa Rican national team 63-51 off a strong defensive showing in the second half. The team will also play a team from Ontario, Canada during their trip. Along with sightseeing and some community...
    The Griz men’s basketball team is getting to play some basketball this week, while soaking up some sun on the beaches of Costa Rica. The weeklong trip to Central American is part of an NCAA sanctioned program that allows teams to play international games. Last night the Griz beat the Costa Rican national team 63-51 off a strong defensive showing in the second half. The team will also play a team from Ontario, Canada during their trip. Along with sightseeing and some community...

  • Argos Recruiting Class Will Help with Depth

    Argos Recruiting Class Will Help with Depth

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:42:41 GMT

    2017 University of Providence women's soccer recruiting class expected to see plenty of playing time this season.

    2017 University of Providence women's soccer recruiting class expected to see plenty of playing time this season.

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Rocky Football Opens Camp With High Expectations

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-06 04:09:32 GMT

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

    The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.

  • Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento StateVandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento State

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

  • WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

    WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

    WSU opens up their season on Sept. 2 against Montana StateWSU opens up their season on Sept. 2 against Montana State

    "The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."

    "The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."

    •   