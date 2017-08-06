Mustangs Get One Hit in Loss to Ogden

Highlights from the final day of the Big Sky ProRodeo Roundup
Highlights from the final day of the Big Sky ProRodeo Roundup
The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16).
The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16).
Miles City's Josh Davison splits time between competing and teaching rodeo
Miles City's Josh Davison splits time between competing and teaching rodeo
The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16).
The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16).
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.
5,935 Spokane Indians fans saw Curtis Terry hit a pair of two-run home runs but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 defeat by the Eugene Emeralds.
James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.
James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.
The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.
The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.
Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.
Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.