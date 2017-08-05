Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation.

The FBI and the BIA released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming 3 deaths, two others were injured.

They said so far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. released a statement regarding the incident which reads in part:

"I want to offer my condolences to the family and friends of those involved."

In the briefing, Not Afraid touches on law enforcement on the reservation saying in part:

"Since 2015 I have observed the lack of law enforcement and emergency health services in the 6 communities throughout the Crow Indian Reservation."

Not Afraid also explains how it feels to see an act of violence like this take place in his community.

"Right now it hits home so hard that even family members are involved which are hurting at this point and we're going to do everything in our power to not only serve justice but be more proactive than reactive," Not afraid said.

Here is Chairman Not Afraid's full statement:

" Good evening. It is with deep sadness that I speak to you tonight. Yesterday, a mass shooting took place in Lodge Grass, Montana. The investigation, though ongoing, has already determined that the incident was related to methamphetamine.



I want to offer my condolences to the family and friends of those involved. I ask all Crow Members, and all Montanans, to pray for those of us affected by this tragedy as we mourn the loss of life.



Families include:

Blaine, White, Nomee, Hunts the Arrow, Stewart, Morning, Hoops, Falls Down, Takes the Horse and Not Afraid.



Since 2015 I have observed the lack of law enforcement and emergency health services in the 6 communities throughout the crow Indian reservation.



The shortage of law enforcement and emergency health services are more prevalent today.



Currently the local BIA Law Enforcement has half the workforce positions vacant.



Due to these unoccupied positions it puts a heavy burden on the current Law Enforcement working hard to ensure public safety in these communities.



We have amended our budget to hire 3 tribal Law Enforcement officers which shall commend duties this week.



This does not solve the problem in its entirety. We shall continue to amend our budget for emergency medical services and rehabilitation services.



The cost of fighting METH is substantial, which takes prevention, awareness, enforcement and rehabilitation.



I would like to thank the BIA LE, Big Horn County Sheriffs office, Big Horn County Ambulance services, FBI, Highway Patrol and the Crow Tribal Security during yesterday's tragic incident that took the lives of 3 individuals.



Drugs have a devastating affect on our communities, and yesterday’s incident is a reminder of that. But the coming days and weeks will prove the strength of the Crow Community as we come together to find healing and hope, where today we feel pain and loss. Thank you, and may God grant us the wisdom to find peace.

Aho.



Alvin Not Afraid Jr,

Chairman Crow Tribe of Indians"