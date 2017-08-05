3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night.

Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.

Briana Monte spoke with some neighbors who witnessed the shooting. One man said he has a family and is tired of living in this town. He Another man said three of his nephews were involved in the shooting and he doesn't know if they're alive or dead. He said he's not sure he wants to find out.

The shooting took place at a house in Lodge Grass, and the homeowners brother said he has a lot of unanswered questions and said he's frustrated with the situation.

The FBI and the BIA released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming the three deaths, and two injuries.

They said so far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.