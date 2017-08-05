Famous two-legged boxer missing after rollover crash near Yellow - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Famous two-legged boxer missing after rollover crash near Yellowstone

By KULR-8 News Staff
One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.      

Duncan, a two-legged boxer well-known on instagram, is missing after a rollover crash near Yellowstone last night.

Duncan's instagram account shows a picture of a car with the caption; "Please pray for Duncan, we can't find him. We hit a bison and rolled 3 times."

The instagram account has been updating it's followers on the search for Duncan which is taking place near the Montana-Idaho border.

As of 11:30 Saturday morning, the account said 15 people split up into search groups looking for Duncan.

The account says to keep checking back for updates as they continue their search.

