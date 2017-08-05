Famous two-legged boxer missing after rollover crash near Yellowstone

One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.

Duncan, a two-legged boxer well-known on instagram, is missing after a rollover crash near Yellowstone last night.

Duncan's instagram account shows a picture of a car with the caption; "Please pray for Duncan, we can't find him. We hit a bison and rolled 3 times."

The instagram account has been updating it's followers on the search for Duncan which is taking place near the Montana-Idaho border.

As of 11:30 Saturday morning, the account said 15 people split up into search groups looking for Duncan.

The account says to keep checking back for updates as they continue their search.

For updates on his whereabouts, click here.

For more on Duncan's story, click here.