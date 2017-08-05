BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...
The Billings Mustangs were back in action after the All-Star break, but before they hit the field, the team was able to add another "W" to their win column.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May.
A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.
An abused 10-week-old puppy is recovering after his owner tried to give him away in exchange for drugs.
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
