BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

The curfew will remain in effect nightly beginning at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each morning until further notice. All vehicles traveling on roadways within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Reservation after 9 p.m. August 4 are subject to being stopped and all occupants being ordered to present valid identification upon law enforcement request.

KULR-8 received news tips into our newsroom earlier Friday evening, reporting multiple people being shot in Lodge Grass around 5 p.m. today. Based on that information, KULR-8 reached out to multiple agencies and BIA officers did confirm for us, that a shooting took place in Lodge Grass and that it resulted in an arrest on Crow Agency near the fairgrounds. However, we were unable to confirm specifics of the shooting.

We're still working to independently verify information shared with us regarding this story, so be sure to stay with KULR-8 for the latest developments.