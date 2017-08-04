Montana native makes it big

Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...
The Billings Mustangs were back in action after the All-Star break, but before they hit the field, the team was able to add another "W" to their win column.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
