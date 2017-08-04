Montana native makes it big

Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting against the system.

Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, aka Supaman was ecstatic when he heard the news about the nomination and says he's still in a daze. The recent order for land to be returned to the Crow came as a good surprise for him. Upon hearing the news he said, "To see justice served in that small capacity is definitely a step in the right direction. Making what was wrong right at this day and time, 2017. But we do have a long journey to go but that is definitely a step in the right direction."

Supaman has a new album coming out this fall and plans of collaborating again with Taboo in the very near future.