Billings Mustangs bring smiles to kids faces in pediatric unit

The Billings Mustangs were back in action after the All-Star break, but before they hit the field, the team was able to add another "W" to their win column.

Thursday at Billings Clinic, three players from the Mustangs, along with their thoroughbred mascot, Homer, surprised three lucky patients in the Bob and Penni Nance Pediatrics Unit.

For the players it was a chance to give back to the community and put smiles on the faces of all the children they were able to meet.

"It makes me laugh, it makes me feel really good, said Mustangs Pitcher, Gregory Reinoso. "Just seeing those kids laugh, it's awesome for me. Just seeing those kids laugh, I will do anything for kids."

The players also signed pennants for all the patients they visited, but speaking to them afterwards it was clear, this was as exciting for the players as much as it was for the kids.

"Just a little something to them during their day where they've had surgery, or they don't feel well," said Billings Clinic's Nikki Woods. "It's just a little something to cheer them up, and it means the world to them, as you can see."