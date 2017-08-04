Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May.
    
Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend.
    
Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty to about two dozen charges filed against him, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Deputy Mason Moore.
    
Moore was trying to pull over Barrus and his son on U.S. Highway 287 early on May 16 when shots were fired at his car. A trooper found Moore dead.
    
Barrus' son, Marshall - who is believed to have fired the fatal shots - died in a shootout with officers near Missoula hours later.
    
An investigation found the father and son had gone out that night intending to get into a gun battle with law enforcement officers.

